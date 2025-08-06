The Best Pickled Okra Brand Is Absolutely Worth The Higher Price Tag

While fried okra might be an absolute staple of Southern cooking, pickled okra is a tangy treat that's also worth your attention. But if you're looking for a store-bought version of it, be warned that not all pickled okra is created equal. A Chowhound reviewer set out to taste and rank eight of the most common pickled okra brands, and found that one brand came out on top: Lara's crisp and hot pickled okra, from the company Lara's Gourmet Passions. The company seems to specialize partly in pickled goods but also offers products like cocktail mixers, and it can be a pricey brand to purchase. The okra comes in at a hefty $13.49 for a 16-ounce jar if purchased at Walmart, yet it sells for around $7 on the company's official site, and in any case, seems to be worthy of its price tag.

The okra lives up to its "crispy" label, with a perfect crunch that avoids the all-too-common pitfall of slimy okra. The okra seems fresh (a key requirement for quality pickles), and is grown in the U.S. Lara's pickled okra offers a well-balanced hit of spiciness that envelops your mouth without sending you running for milk. (That said, there's a mild version of the pickles from the same company, for the heat-sensitive). The ingredient list, with typical pickle necessities like sugar, vinegar, and spices, isn't anything out of the box, but it's all about the right balance of the components, which this brand nails.