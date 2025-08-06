The Best Pickled Okra Brand Is Absolutely Worth The Higher Price Tag
While fried okra might be an absolute staple of Southern cooking, pickled okra is a tangy treat that's also worth your attention. But if you're looking for a store-bought version of it, be warned that not all pickled okra is created equal. A Chowhound reviewer set out to taste and rank eight of the most common pickled okra brands, and found that one brand came out on top: Lara's crisp and hot pickled okra, from the company Lara's Gourmet Passions. The company seems to specialize partly in pickled goods but also offers products like cocktail mixers, and it can be a pricey brand to purchase. The okra comes in at a hefty $13.49 for a 16-ounce jar if purchased at Walmart, yet it sells for around $7 on the company's official site, and in any case, seems to be worthy of its price tag.
The okra lives up to its "crispy" label, with a perfect crunch that avoids the all-too-common pitfall of slimy okra. The okra seems fresh (a key requirement for quality pickles), and is grown in the U.S. Lara's pickled okra offers a well-balanced hit of spiciness that envelops your mouth without sending you running for milk. (That said, there's a mild version of the pickles from the same company, for the heat-sensitive). The ingredient list, with typical pickle necessities like sugar, vinegar, and spices, isn't anything out of the box, but it's all about the right balance of the components, which this brand nails.
What do others think?
For full transparency, Lara's Gourmet Passions doesn't seem like a huge company with widespread household recognition of its products. So, there's not that many opinions out there about its hot pickled okra. However, those who have weighed in regularly suggest that they're worth your time. One point of agreement is that the heat level is just right: Neither too tame, nor a painful experience. They're a good substitute for the classic pickle spear alongside a sandwich, or you can just insert them into a wrap or sandwich for an acidic crunch.
The complaints about Lara's crispy hot pickled okra aren't really about flavor — apparently, when ordered from Amazon, there are unfortunate cases of jars leaking. The added coloring in the product is another occasional complaint, yet this seems like an aesthetic issue more than a taste one. That said, a few reviewers do suggest that they could be spicier, but even those complaints admit that it's a tasty pickle.
While Lara's may be the pickled okra to buy, there's one brand to avoid, as it came in last on the Chowhound ranking. It's Wickles Wicked Okra, and our reviewer declared it to be off-balanced and far too sweet — so fans of sugary pickles might like it, but for others, it's probably a product to avoid.