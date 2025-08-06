The Essential Broiling Tip That Saves Your Juiciest Cuts Of Meat From Being Ruined

Broiling is often seen as the oven's version of grilling: high heat and quick cooking. Broiling is different from baking in that the former puts food just inches from direct heat. That setup demands precision. Broiling puts the heat just above the meat and requires the meat to respond quickly and evenly. Temperatures jump up quickly, sometimes beyond 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and once the meat's surface is exposed to that kind of intensity, you have little room for error.

While the process sounds straightforward, there are several broiler mistakes people make. There is, however, one small action that causes more damage than people realize: piercing the meat while it cooks. Using a fork during broiling isn't just a minor slip. It actively drains the flavor and moisture you've worked to keep inside the meat. Those puncture holes become exit routes for the juices, and since broilers don't operate with added moisture or steam, what escapes isn't recoverable.

Sure, you may have good-looking golden meat, but it might not taste like it was marinated. And that loss doesn't just affect taste, it also changes texture. Meat that loses too much of its internal moisture due to heat will typically become stringy or tough. To keep your meats from losing precious juice when broiling, switch out the fork for tongs.