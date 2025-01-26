Why Not Preheating Your Broiler Is One Of The Worst Mistakes You Can Make

Listen, we're not here to judge. Who among us hasn't cut a few corners in the kitchen? Whether we're rinsing produce rather than thoroughly washing it or adding chilled-from-the-refrigerator ingredients to a cold pan before cooking, skipping a step or two every once in a while seems harmless enough. But when it comes to preheating your oven or broiler, impatience can be a real recipe killer.

No matter how sophisticated your appliances are, ovens take time to thoroughly heat. Even when your oven chirps its preheated readiness, your oven thermometer will likely read out a temperature short of your goal. That means when you're sliding in those precisely stacked layers of lasagna or perfectly chocolate-studded cookies, you've changed at least one important variable in your recipe. Plus, a blast of heat always escapes when you open your oven's door, dropping the temperature down even further. As a result, your final product may take more time, lack a perfectly golden crust, or simply not turn out as expected. So break your bad habit of adding any food to your oven before it's well and truly at temperature by preheating your oven well in advance.

This rule of thumb is particularly important when it comes to your oven's broiler. While your oven provides a slow and steady roast, your broiler is designed to blast your oven (and anything inside) with heat. So adding that strip steak you're hoping to sear or that crème brûlée you're hoping to caramelize and then remembering to turn up the heat is one of the worst broiler mistakes you can make.