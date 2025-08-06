Want To Reserve A Spot At Texas Roadhouse? Here's How It Works
Texas Roadhouse, the steakhouse chain known for its affordability and meat selection, doesn't take reservations. However, that doesn't mean you have to walk in during the dinner rush on a Saturday night and just wing it. The brand operates on a waitlist model, and it's easy to reserve your spot. You can go online or use the mobile app — just select your desired location, add your name and the number of people in your party, plus an email and phone number. From there, the location will tell you the approximate wait time, and will use your contact information to inform you when your table is ready.
The biggest perk of joining the waitlist ahead of time is knowing when to arrive, so you aren't stuck standing around a crowded restaurant. It's the next best thing to an official reservation. However, the wait times are approximate and not guaranteed, so keep that in mind when you fill out your information.
The best time to dine at Texas Roadhouse
As with most restaurants, the best time to eat at Texas Roadhouse is often before or after the dinner rush. Some larger restaurants with greater seating capacities could have shorter wait times than smaller locations, so it will vary depending on your preferred restaurant. Most Americans eat dinner between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., so it's safe to say that steering clear of this range is key to avoiding a long wait. Get to Texas Roadhouse early to dodge crowds, or wait until later to get a table. Most locations are open until 10 p.m. and even later on weekends (though this may vary depending on where you are), so showing up around 8 p.m. isn't too late to dig in.
Dining on the early side is the better choice for saving money, though. At participating locations, the chain offers an "Early Dine" special, where certain meals — including the 6-ounce sirloin and Herb Crusted Chicken — are available for just $10.99. In that case, you can avoid the wait time and get a better deal on dinner.