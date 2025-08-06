Want To Reserve A Spot At Texas Roadhouse? Here's How It Works

Texas Roadhouse, the steakhouse chain known for its affordability and meat selection, doesn't take reservations. However, that doesn't mean you have to walk in during the dinner rush on a Saturday night and just wing it. The brand operates on a waitlist model, and it's easy to reserve your spot. You can go online or use the mobile app — just select your desired location, add your name and the number of people in your party, plus an email and phone number. From there, the location will tell you the approximate wait time, and will use your contact information to inform you when your table is ready.

The biggest perk of joining the waitlist ahead of time is knowing when to arrive, so you aren't stuck standing around a crowded restaurant. It's the next best thing to an official reservation. However, the wait times are approximate and not guaranteed, so keep that in mind when you fill out your information.