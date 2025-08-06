Falafel Is Almost Always Vegan, But Here's How To Double-Check Before Ordering
Falafel: The Middle Eastern classic that also happens to be a safe choice for plant-based eaters on the go. But before you patronize the iconic streetside falafel carts of New York City, the Mediterranean and Middle Eastern joints at the food court, or any restaurant that serves falafel, you might want to check on a few ingredients before digging in. For starters, traditional falafel itself is free from any animal-derived ingredients and mainly consists of chickpeas, herbs, and spices that have been combined and fried or baked to perfection. Falafel's close Egyptian cousin ta'ameya, which is made with fava beans instead of chickpeas, is also vegan-friendly. Both are frequently served on a platter along with seasoned rice, an herbaceous salad, and a dip like hummus (or in a pita sandwich, with plenty of flavorful fixings).
While these components are vegan for the most part, sometimes there might be additional condiments and toppings like dairy-based dips and cheeses that you should ask to leave out to keep things completely plant-based. Check if the pita contains ingredients like honey, dairy, or eggs, as some store-bought brands and freshly made recipes may include these non-vegan ingredients. At times, the falafel might be fried in animal fat, which is something to look out for. Establishments with limited space might use the same fryer for their non-vegan items, and despite using a plant-based oil, this could be a deal-breaker for some. That said, there are plenty of vegan-friendly eateries across the country, especially in big cities and towns, where you can get your falafel fix. But when in doubt, it's also super simple to whip up at home.
Hacks for homemade vegan falafel
There's no shortage of homemade falafel recipes at our fingertips. Making fresh falafel from scratch requires some pre-planning if you're starting with dry chickpeas, which require about 24 hours to soak and soften. We'd recommend steering clear of using a can of cooked chickpeas, as its higher moisture content could ruin the texture of the falafel. Once the softened chickpeas are combined with fresh herbs, aromatics, spices, and seasonings, refrigerate the covered mixture for at least an hour. This step is important because it makes forming the patties easier as the chilled mixture holds together. Once the patties are formed, they are ready to be fried, which is the traditional way of cooking falafel. However, you can also oven-bake or air fry the falafels to deliver strikingly similar results.
Keep in mind that some store-bought falafel mixes might require adding egg as a binder, while some don't. If the instructions call for using eggs, you can swap them out with a quick and easy flax "egg" that comes together in just five minutes. Whichever route you take, you can serve your falafel with your favorite hummus, a drizzle of tahini, fluffy pita, fresh veggies, vegan tzatziki (which happens to be one of our favorite vegan snacks from Trader Joe's), and Greek-style feta made from tofu for a plant-powered spread.