Falafel Is Almost Always Vegan, But Here's How To Double-Check Before Ordering

Falafel: The Middle Eastern classic that also happens to be a safe choice for plant-based eaters on the go. But before you patronize the iconic streetside falafel carts of New York City, the Mediterranean and Middle Eastern joints at the food court, or any restaurant that serves falafel, you might want to check on a few ingredients before digging in. For starters, traditional falafel itself is free from any animal-derived ingredients and mainly consists of chickpeas, herbs, and spices that have been combined and fried or baked to perfection. Falafel's close Egyptian cousin ta'ameya, which is made with fava beans instead of chickpeas, is also vegan-friendly. Both are frequently served on a platter along with seasoned rice, an herbaceous salad, and a dip like hummus (or in a pita sandwich, with plenty of flavorful fixings).

While these components are vegan for the most part, sometimes there might be additional condiments and toppings like dairy-based dips and cheeses that you should ask to leave out to keep things completely plant-based. Check if the pita contains ingredients like honey, dairy, or eggs, as some store-bought brands and freshly made recipes may include these non-vegan ingredients. At times, the falafel might be fried in animal fat, which is something to look out for. Establishments with limited space might use the same fryer for their non-vegan items, and despite using a plant-based oil, this could be a deal-breaker for some. That said, there are plenty of vegan-friendly eateries across the country, especially in big cities and towns, where you can get your falafel fix. But when in doubt, it's also super simple to whip up at home.