The Secret To Baking Crispy Falafels In The Air Fryer According To A Pro

Whether served on a platter with hummus and garlicky toum or wrapped up in a warm pita with tzatziki, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onion, falafel is a nutritional, globally made, and appreciated street food for vegans and non-vegans alike. While many believe deep frying is the only way to make falafel, self-taught celebrity chef and vegan content creator Priyanka Naik shares her secrets with us for a deliciously crispy air fryer falafel with an irresistibly fluffy interior.

There's a lot of back and forth regarding the birthplace of the falafel, but many theories agree it arose in Egypt sometime in the 1800s. Over the years, the popularity of the humble chickpea-based recipe spread across the Middle East and East Asia, eventually making its way to the U.S. late in the 20th century. According to Naik, and other falafel-making experts, you have to start with dried chickpeas. "Starting with dry chickpeas and soaking them overnight will ensure a delicious and crispy falafel."