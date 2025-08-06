Pinch Store-Bought Biscuits To Give Them A Homemade Feel
Store-bought biscuit dough is a weeknight lifesaver — it can be transformed into a quick pizza dinner with just a few additional ingredients. But if you want just a standard biscuit, it can taste a little flat straight from the can. There's something that makes it clear that these aren't homemade or from a bakery. But, with a simple texture trick, you can give those biscuits a made-from-scratch feel.
Chowhound spoke to Bob Bennett, the head chef of Zingerman's Roadhouse (a barbecue restaurant in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with an American Southern menu), to get the low-down on transforming premade biscuit dough. Bennett explained that the texture and shape of the biscuits straight from the can are far too uniform and smooth. His solution is surprisingly easy: "I think if you 'rough up' the top of the biscuit by pinching it together at points helps make some crevices, and then brushing it with butter gets you those golden brown and crunchy bits that are often missed."
Makes sense — when making biscuits from scratch, it's near impossible to get a totally smooth surface. Most recipes call for rolling, flattening, and folding the dough by hand. With this method, the surface and edges remain rougher, with dimples, pockets, and divots. Biscuits are not a refined food and are intended to have a rustic look. The crunchy bits that Bennett refers to are the edges and slight peaks that have greater exposure to heat.
Considerations for improving biscuits from a can
No need to be overly aggressive with the dough; aim for light pinches with two fingers across the surface to create a slightly dimpled surface. Do this with care to avoid tearing or manipulating the dough excessively, as it could affect the fluffy, light structure of the biscuits.
Butter is one of the tricks to making biscuits taste homemade, and as Bob Bennett shared, it can also improve the color by changing from a paler beige to a toasty light brown. With a textured surface like this, the top coat of butter can stay put better, rather than slide off the sides. Melted butter can be brushed on before baking for color, and after for a touch of richness. Buttermilk is another popular option for brushing over biscuits before baking for a darker color.
Another texture tip for premade biscuit dough is to take the dough out of the can a few minutes before baking so it warms slightly. Completely cold dough can bake up tough and dense, and bringing it to room temperature helps ensure a fluffy texture. From here, you can get creative and give biscuits a personal touch. For example, Ree Drummond adds blue cheese and butter to her biscuits, and additions like chopped herbs, spices, garlic powder, or honey work really well to elevate the storebought dough.