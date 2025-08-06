Pinch Store-Bought Biscuits To Give Them A Homemade Feel

Store-bought biscuit dough is a weeknight lifesaver — it can be transformed into a quick pizza dinner with just a few additional ingredients. But if you want just a standard biscuit, it can taste a little flat straight from the can. There's something that makes it clear that these aren't homemade or from a bakery. But, with a simple texture trick, you can give those biscuits a made-from-scratch feel.

Chowhound spoke to Bob Bennett, the head chef of Zingerman's Roadhouse (a barbecue restaurant in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with an American Southern menu), to get the low-down on transforming premade biscuit dough. Bennett explained that the texture and shape of the biscuits straight from the can are far too uniform and smooth. His solution is surprisingly easy: "I think if you 'rough up' the top of the biscuit by pinching it together at points helps make some crevices, and then brushing it with butter gets you those golden brown and crunchy bits that are often missed."

Makes sense — when making biscuits from scratch, it's near impossible to get a totally smooth surface. Most recipes call for rolling, flattening, and folding the dough by hand. With this method, the surface and edges remain rougher, with dimples, pockets, and divots. Biscuits are not a refined food and are intended to have a rustic look. The crunchy bits that Bennett refers to are the edges and slight peaks that have greater exposure to heat.