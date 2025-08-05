The 16th International Whisky Competition Crowned The World's Best Bourbon, And It's Not From Kentucky
The words "Kentucky" and "bourbon" are practically synonymous, especially when you consider the fact that the Kentucky Bourbon Trail really is worth the experience and that 95% of the world's bourbon comes from the Bluegrass State. The International Whisky Competition (IWC) — one of the most prestigious whisky events in the world — has agreed in recent years, with the winners of its World's Best Bourbon award over the past four years all hailing from Kentucky. But that streak ended with the 2025 competition. This year's winner for the World's Best Bourbon — which also earned the title of Best American Whisky — doesn't come from Kentucky at all. Instead, it comes from the farmlands of Fairfax County, Virginia.
This victor is A. Smith Bowman Distillery's Cask Strength #4, a 10-year-old Virginia straight bourbon whiskey. ("Straight" in this sense means the whiskey must be aged at least two years in charred oak barrels under federal law.) How was it that a Virginia bourbon beat out all of the Kentucky options? And what is it about the Cask Strength #4 that makes it stand out from the hundreds of world-class bourbons?
More about the winning bourbon
The A. Smith Bowman Cask Strength #4 Virginia Bourbon Whiskey is one of the best bourbons in the world, according to the IWC. But to understand why it won, we it helps to take a look at what makes this bourbon so unique.
For starters, this bourbon is a "cask strength" bourbon, which means it is not diluted with water before bottling. The bourbon comes straight from the barrel, which gives it a higher alcohol content than other types — something you might want to know before buying whiskey. Also known as "barrel aged," this type of bourbon usually has an overall stronger flavor profile and a more distinctive experience from bottle to bottle. Because the spirit isn't watered down after aging, distillers must be especially careful in selecting barrels to ensure quality.
In addition to being cask strength, this Virginia bourbon is known for carrying notes of apple, leather, chocolate, stone fruit, and cinnamon. Drink with caution though, this tasty bourbon also boasts an alcohol content of 69.85% ABV (alcohol by volume), where the average ABV for bourbon is around 40%.