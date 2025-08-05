The 16th International Whisky Competition Crowned The World's Best Bourbon, And It's Not From Kentucky

The words "Kentucky" and "bourbon" are practically synonymous, especially when you consider the fact that the Kentucky Bourbon Trail really is worth the experience and that 95% of the world's bourbon comes from the Bluegrass State. The International Whisky Competition (IWC) — one of the most prestigious whisky events in the world — has agreed in recent years, with the winners of its World's Best Bourbon award over the past four years all hailing from Kentucky. But that streak ended with the 2025 competition. This year's winner for the World's Best Bourbon — which also earned the title of Best American Whisky — doesn't come from Kentucky at all. Instead, it comes from the farmlands of Fairfax County, Virginia.

This victor is A. Smith Bowman Distillery's Cask Strength #4, a 10-year-old Virginia straight bourbon whiskey. ("Straight" in this sense means the whiskey must be aged at least two years in charred oak barrels under federal law.) How was it that a Virginia bourbon beat out all of the Kentucky options? And what is it about the Cask Strength #4 that makes it stand out from the hundreds of world-class bourbons?