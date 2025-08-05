You'll Never Grill Veggies The Same Way Again With This Brilliant BBQ Gadget

When choosing a grill basket, the first decision to make is whether you want something open or closed. The open style could be sort of a frying pan with holes or a restaurant-style fry basket, while a closed-style basket typically has a top part that clamps down to allow you to flip it.

For the former option, the OXO Obsidian Pre-Seasoned Carbon Steel Frying Pan Skillet is great for when you want to give your veggies a lot of movement over the flame. It allows you to keep an eye on the vegetables and toss them or flip them as you would with a kitchen skillet — to get them just as you'd like them. There are plenty of options in this category, but the OXO's removable handle and nonstick-like surface make it super versatile.

Clampable baskets, like the ORDORA Grill Basket, give you a little less control over each individual piece of your veggies, but they allow you to simply fill them and flip after you've gotten a decent char. Plus, many come with more than one chamber, allowing you to grill multiple, differently seasoned ingredients at the same time.

To prep your veggies, you can marinate or season them as you normally would; just be aware that they're in an appropriately heated area because, even though these gadgets are a huge help, you're still cooking over an open flame. And if you find you've grilled too much, don't throw out leftover grilled veggies; turn them into a dip, instead.