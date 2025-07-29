The Best Way To Freeze Cookie Dough For Easy Baking Later

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's nothing better than filling your house with the smell of freshly baked cookies, whether you're using store-bought cookie dough or mixing up your own. But if you're looking to bake a few cookies now and save the rest of the dough for later, you might be wondering about the best way to freeze it. Luckily, we've got answers from a top baking expert.

Kat Buckley, the United Kingdom-based blogger at The Baking Explorer (@thebakingexplorer on Instagram) and author of "Bakes That Break The Internet," spoke exclusively to Chowhound about how to best freeze cookie dough so you can have your favorite treat at the ready whenever your next cookie craving hits.

So, what exactly is the best way to freeze cookie dough after you mix it up to avoid freezer burn and other mishaps? Buckley says it's best to freeze single cookie portions. "I would advise portioning it out, placing the cookie dough balls onto a flat tray, freezing until solid, then transferring to a Tupperware container or Ziploc bag," she recommends. "Then you can remove one or two cookie dough balls when that fresh cookie craving hits!"

She also says there isn't a type of dough that freezes best, so whether you're a fan of sugar cookies, chocolate chip, gingerbread, or peanut butter cookies, you can freeze any type of cookie dough you've prepared, using the above method.