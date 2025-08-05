If You Aren't Sure Whether To Use A Deep Fryer Or An Air Fryer, Here's A Crispy Clue

These days, our homes are filled with so many innovative and efficient cooking gadgets that a big part of making dinner involves simply deciding which device to use, especially when comparing your air fryer to more classic cooking methods. For instance, there's always the debate over whether your air fryer or microwave is better for reheating leftovers, along with similar confusion over when to opt for the air fryer vs. traditional deep fryer.

While both frying methods produce food with a crispy, golden exterior and a tender, steaming interior. Deep fryers use a vessel full of hot oil to quickly cook food through while simultaneously imparting big flavor and plenty of crunch. Air fryers use intense convection heat to cook foods quickly and evenly, requiring little more than a spritz of oil to impart a delicious crunch. These key differences them mean that it's worth considering which cooking method is better than the other for a specific dish.

Though air fryers are excellent for making crisp, craveable crab cakes among a host of other delicious recipes, there are some things deep fryers can do that their oil-less counterparts just can't — such as frying battered foods. While hot oil immediately reacts with wet, heavy batters to cook them into a crunchy layer of goodness, an air fryer's convection heat can't cook the batter fast enough to prevent it from spreading, dripping, and making a mess. The bottom line is, if you're a big fan of homemade corn dogs, fried chicken, and onion rings, deep fryers just do it better.