This Country Drinks More Wine Than Any Other In The World

Asking "who drinks the most wine" is kind of like asking "who eats the most pizza." Are we talking about the country ordering five large boxes for the family, or the one person who casually demolishes two by themselves? When it comes to total volume, though, the United States drinks more wine than any other country in the world.

In 2024 alone, Americans knocked back 33.3 million hectoliters of wine. That's around 4.4 billion bottles. But, when you zoom in on wine consumed per person, America's still bested by a much smaller European country. In this case, Portugal absolutely steals the show: The average Portuguese adult drinks about 61.1 liters a year, which translates to roughly 81 bottles per person annually. That's over a bottle a week!

It's the kind of stat that flips the script on what we think we know about wine culture. Unlike European countries like France and Portugal, the U.S. is a part of the New World wine makers. Additionally, it has also quietly become the global leader in overall consumption. Home to over 330 million people, wine is no longer reserved for fancy dinner parties or Napa Valley tours. It's become casual and normalized, lying somewhere between a Tuesday night ritual and an excuse for a "Wine Wednesdays" themed brunch. Even pairing McDonald's with a glass of wine can be a regular occurrence.