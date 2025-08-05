Ree Drummond's Milk Swap For The Most Indulgent Béchamel

If you're into food, you will likely, at some point, have come across the name Auguste Escoffier. Widely regarded as the father of modern cookery, and especially of haute cuisine, Escoffier is perhaps best known for his mother sauces: the five sauces that form the foundation of classical French cooking. Of those five, perhaps the most popular (and most famous) is the béchamel, a glorious mix of flour, butter, and milk, sometimes seasoned with ground nutmeg or bay leaves.

The sauce begins with a roux, equal parts butter and flour, which is cooked down and loosened with milk, eventually forming a beautifully silky white sauce. Béchamel is equally at home in lasagna as it is atop a traditional homemade croque madame. While this sauce is plenty rich all on its own, if you're looking for the ultimate in decadence, The Pioneer Woman — aka Ree Drummond — has got you covered with a simple ingredient swap. Instead of just using milk, why not add a little extra decadence by substituting some of the milk for half-and-half, or even a splash of heavy cream?

While it might sound like a fairly inconsequential substitution, the extra fat and richness that half-and-half or heavy cream provides makes for a serious upgrade in terms of texture and flavor. Don't swap it out entirely — instead, add a smaller amount, adjusting the ratio to taste. The sauce will be thicker, with a glossier finish and a smoother mouthfeel, while also taking on a gorgeous, subtle sweetness that complements the nutmeg's complex, spicy finish, resulting in a delicious, well-balanced sauce that feels truly indulgent.