The Method For The Crispiest Veggie Chips Starts Before You Put Them In The Oven

Many people enjoy snacking on veggie chips for reasons similar to people who like their potato chip cousins. What's not to like? Both chip styles deliver a delightful saltiness and satisfying crunch. If you enjoy cooking, making homemade veggie chips is a wonderful alternative to purchasing store-bought chips; they just need to be prepared in a way that makes them crispy enough to rival what you can buy.

There are many easy tips for making the best veggie chips that require just a hint of extra preparation. Before you start the cooking process, thinly slice veggies that don't have much moisture. You might use vegetable scraps or choose the best fresh veggies, including zucchini, carrots, beets, sweet potatoes, jicama, and kale, among other favorites. Slice the vegetables with a sharp knife or use a mandolin for evenly sized cuts. If you use a blend of vegetables to make chips, make sure they're all sliced about the same thickness so they cook evenly. Pat any wetness off the cut vegetable slices with a paper towel. Having thinly sliced, dry veggies helps them crisp up when you bake them. Once you have dried veggie slices, add a little olive oil to lightly coat them or utilize oil spray (you can also go oil-free if you like). Season the chips with a dash of salt and other herbs and spices you enjoy.