The Method For The Crispiest Veggie Chips Starts Before You Put Them In The Oven
Many people enjoy snacking on veggie chips for reasons similar to people who like their potato chip cousins. What's not to like? Both chip styles deliver a delightful saltiness and satisfying crunch. If you enjoy cooking, making homemade veggie chips is a wonderful alternative to purchasing store-bought chips; they just need to be prepared in a way that makes them crispy enough to rival what you can buy.
There are many easy tips for making the best veggie chips that require just a hint of extra preparation. Before you start the cooking process, thinly slice veggies that don't have much moisture. You might use vegetable scraps or choose the best fresh veggies, including zucchini, carrots, beets, sweet potatoes, jicama, and kale, among other favorites. Slice the vegetables with a sharp knife or use a mandolin for evenly sized cuts. If you use a blend of vegetables to make chips, make sure they're all sliced about the same thickness so they cook evenly. Pat any wetness off the cut vegetable slices with a paper towel. Having thinly sliced, dry veggies helps them crisp up when you bake them. Once you have dried veggie slices, add a little olive oil to lightly coat them or utilize oil spray (you can also go oil-free if you like). Season the chips with a dash of salt and other herbs and spices you enjoy.
The temperature and timing of cooking veggie chips
There are two schools of thought when it comes to baking veggie chips in the oven, and both involve different temperatures and timings. Some suggest using low heat for a longer time, such as baking chips at 200 degrees Fahrenheit for 45 minutes, checking them, and continuing to bake them until they are completely dried out and crispy. Another method is to bake them at a higher temperature for a shorter time, such as 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes, flipping them, and baking another five to 10 minutes while checking to make sure they don't burn. Try both ways to see which baking technique results in your favorite chips, perhaps by making a batch of crispy carrot chips with just two ingredients and spicing them up to enhance their existing sweet flavor. You can also make your leafy greens snackable by preparing kale chips in the air fryer (or a conventional oven).