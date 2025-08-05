George Clooney's Favorite Sandwich Is An American Classic With A Slight Twist

The most basic ham sandwich consists of just ham and cheese. Even without adding extra ingredients, this is still a delicious sandwich by itself. You can upgrade a ham and cheese sandwich by picking different types of cheeses. You can make a spicy version by using pepper jack or give the sandwich a creamier texture by using burrata, brie, or pimento cheese.

Of course, you don't have to stick to just ham and cheese either. There are plenty of sandwich toppings you can add to a ham sandwich, like vegetables and even fruit. Lettuce, pickles, tomato, arugula, olives, onions, and homemade slaw can all work well with ham while peppers like jalapenos, serrano peppers, or green chiles can give your ham sandwich more kick. To give your ham sandwich a slightly sweet edge, try adding pineapple, pear, cranberries, peaches, or even jam. Last but not least, consider other protein add-ins like eggs, prosciutto, sliced turkey, and more.

The types of condiments you add to your ham sandwich can also make a big difference in flavor. Look beyond standard condiments like mayonnaise and mustard and try something different like miso paste, balsamic, pesto, or aioli; you can even try adding maple syrup for a sweeter, more breakfast-like take on a ham sandwich. Finally, you can even take a hint from George Clooney himself and try swapping out the kind of bread you're using. You can use cornbread, sourdough, a hoagie, an English muffin, or even flatbread if you want. Instead of standard sliced bread, try using a bagel or breakfast biscuit to give your sandwich a breakfast twist, sandwich rolls or buns to make sliders, or Hawaiian rolls to give your ham sandwich a Hawaiian upgrade.