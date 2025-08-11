Paul Hollywood Called This Classic American Food Combo 'Crazy' Until He Finally Tried It
It's safe to say Paul Hollywood grew up on staple English foods like sticky toffee pudding, Scotch eggs, jam roly-poly, and beans on toast. And while Americans may think barbecue-less beans with a light tomato-based sauce piled on toast sounds just plain weird, many Brits are similarly perplexed by the idea of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Hollywood is one such Brit who used to think PB&J seemed like an unusual pairing — until he tried it, that is.
The renowned baker and television personality told Mashed that, while he had been curious about peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, having heard about them in movies, he didn't grow up with them and remained skeptical. "I was always like, 'What are you crazy? That doesn't go together,'" he said. He'd had both spreads separately before but only had them together when someone on "The Great British Bake Off" made him a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Hollywood didn't fall in love with the sandwich but dubbed it "all right." At least he can now see the appeal of the beloved sweet-and-savory combination. Perhaps he'd be more fond of Ina Garten's elevated PB&J.
The sandwiches Paul Hollywood would rather have than PB&J
So, peanut butter and jelly didn't wow Paul Hollywood. But one sandwich the "Bake Off" judge does love is an egg and cress, another traditional British favorite often served with afternoon tea. The simple sando features creamy egg salad and peppery watercress nestled between slices of soft bread. But there's one thing he thinks his favorite sandwich should have in common with the average American first-grader's PB&J. In a short video shared on Facebook, Hollywood declared that he prefers to upgrade tea sandwiches by cutting the crusts of his bread off. The celebrity chef also mentioned that he enjoys a ham and cheese sandwich on a crusty baguette as well as a steak sandwich with rocket (aka arugula) on focaccia bread.
One American sandwich Hollywood is a fan of is the beloved French dip sandwich, which originated in California. In 2020, he showed viewers on YouTube his take on a French Dip — with sub rolls baked from scratch, of course.
