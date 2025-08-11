Paul Hollywood Called This Classic American Food Combo 'Crazy' Until He Finally Tried It

It's safe to say Paul Hollywood grew up on staple English foods like sticky toffee pudding, Scotch eggs, jam roly-poly, and beans on toast. And while Americans may think barbecue-less beans with a light tomato-based sauce piled on toast sounds just plain weird, many Brits are similarly perplexed by the idea of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Hollywood is one such Brit who used to think PB&J seemed like an unusual pairing — until he tried it, that is.

The renowned baker and television personality told Mashed that, while he had been curious about peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, having heard about them in movies, he didn't grow up with them and remained skeptical. "I was always like, 'What are you crazy? That doesn't go together,'" he said. He'd had both spreads separately before but only had them together when someone on "The Great British Bake Off" made him a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Hollywood didn't fall in love with the sandwich but dubbed it "all right." At least he can now see the appeal of the beloved sweet-and-savory combination. Perhaps he'd be more fond of Ina Garten's elevated PB&J.