Green Tomatoes Are The Secret For An Unbeatable Pie, Whether Savory Or Sweet

The end of summer is bittersweet. The red flush of sun on cheeks and shoulders begins to fade to a sallow hue, evenings roll in earlier and earlier, and light silk shawls turn into knit jackets. The coming fall will bring its own colors, of course, and lots of apples for picking, but those are still weeks away. At the end of summer, right as it's fading out, you're sure to find a few green tomatoes that have come to fruit just at the wrong time. A green tomato coming in just a bit too late to fully ripen may seem like a loss, but this doesn't have to be the case. After all, a nice green tomato might just be the parting gift of a summer come and gone. The firm and tangy fruits are actually a wonderful treat all on their own, great for frying, mixing into salsas, and even baking into a crisp and delicious pie.

Ok, so a green tomato pie may not seem groundbreaking. Green tomatoes are often used in tomato pies, layered in with cheese and mayo to produce a refreshing and cheesy dinner. But did you know that green tomatoes can also be used to make sweet pies? Think of it as an interim apple pie. The firm, sour nature of green tomatoes is similar to the tart green apples often used in apple pie. If seasoned correctly, the unripe tomatoes can fill in for the fall favorite — you just have to keep a few pointers in mind.