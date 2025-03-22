Green Tomatoes Are The Secret For An Unbeatable Pie, Whether Savory Or Sweet
The end of summer is bittersweet. The red flush of sun on cheeks and shoulders begins to fade to a sallow hue, evenings roll in earlier and earlier, and light silk shawls turn into knit jackets. The coming fall will bring its own colors, of course, and lots of apples for picking, but those are still weeks away. At the end of summer, right as it's fading out, you're sure to find a few green tomatoes that have come to fruit just at the wrong time. A green tomato coming in just a bit too late to fully ripen may seem like a loss, but this doesn't have to be the case. After all, a nice green tomato might just be the parting gift of a summer come and gone. The firm and tangy fruits are actually a wonderful treat all on their own, great for frying, mixing into salsas, and even baking into a crisp and delicious pie.
Ok, so a green tomato pie may not seem groundbreaking. Green tomatoes are often used in tomato pies, layered in with cheese and mayo to produce a refreshing and cheesy dinner. But did you know that green tomatoes can also be used to make sweet pies? Think of it as an interim apple pie. The firm, sour nature of green tomatoes is similar to the tart green apples often used in apple pie. If seasoned correctly, the unripe tomatoes can fill in for the fall favorite — you just have to keep a few pointers in mind.
Using green tomatoes for a sweet pie
Fried and eaten as a side or added to a BLT, how can green tomatoes make a proper apple pie filling swap? It may seem absurd, especially to those unfamiliar with the fruit's versatility. After all, tomatoes, even green tomatoes, are most often associated with savory preparations, such as pickling or frying. But it might be time to look beyond this reputation and get to the meat of the fruit. While ripe tomatoes have a more mellow taste, tinged with sweetness and a bite of acidity, green tomatoes are more tangy and sour. Green tomatoes also have a firmer structure, similar to that of an apple, making it better for frying up and slicing. Because of its solid structure and tart taste, green tomatoes make for a wonderful apple swap in pies. This is not to say that it is a direct flavor match, but with the addition of sugar and ample seasoning with apple pie spices, a green tomato pie will taste very much like the all-American apple pie.
You'll want to be careful not to choose tomatoes that are ripe when green, such as an heirloom or green tiger, as these tomatoes won't have the proper firmness or acidity. Like apples, you should peel and core your tomatoes, as the skin and core can make for an unpleasant texture in the final product. Cook and prepare as you would a usual pie. It's the perfect dessert to serve at a late summer dinner party, as a beautiful farewell to the season or a preview of the sweetness to come in autumn.
A tangy twist on a savory tomato pie
While green tomatoes do make for a winning dessert pie, roasted tomato pies are more often thought of as a savory dish. Layered with cheese atop a perfectly crispy crust, a well-made tomato pie is truly something to behold. Unlike a sweet tomato pie, you can use a variety of tomato types in this dish, from heirloom to Campari. But you might want to give the humble, tart green tomato a chance. After all, if they can be subbed in for apples, they can also work as a replacement for other tomatoes.
There are seemingly an infinite number of tomato pie recipes floating around the internet or being passed through families. Most of these recipes consist of sliced tomatoes layered between a mix of mayo, shredded cheese, and other seasonings. Subbing in green tomatoes for red can help improve the structural integrity of the pie, as these tomatoes tend to be more firm. Green tomatoes can also bring out a fresher, more punchy flavor to contrast the richness of the cheese filling. You can also put a Southern twist on the dish by using pimento cheese as the filling alongside your green tomatoes. Pimento cheese is often paired with fried green tomatoes (think the delicious and melty fried green tomato and pimento cheese sandwich), and placing these two ingredients together in a pie just makes sense. Any way you slice your green tomato, it's an excellent addition to your savory tomato pie.