This Chocolate Truffle That Contains Real Truffle Is One Of The Priciest In The World
There's something indulgent and romantic about receiving a heart-shaped box of chocolate truffles, whether they're from your local drugstore or a high-end chocolatier. The mystery of not knowing exactly which flavor you'll bite into is part of the appeal, but if you've given your loved ones more than a few boxes of chocolate over the years, perhaps you're looking for something extra-special. Lavishly over the top, even. House of Knipschildt Artisan Chocolates has just the thing: a single 4x4" truffle that costs $250 (to lessen the sticker shock, you may be able to set up a payment plan). It is, simply put, one of the most expensive chocolates available.
While House of Knipschildt uses 70% Valrhona dark chocolate for the base — a fairly high-end and well-regarded chocolate — the real money maker lies at the center of the confection: a French Perigord truffle. Sometimes referred to as "black diamonds," these truffles are so rare that a single ounce might set you back more than $60. (White truffles are even pricier and more difficult to come by; however, the black Perigords are considered to be more fragrant.) The truffle brings a rather savory flavor to the chocolate treat, with some connoisseurs reporting that common tasting notes include hummus, hazelnut, and black radish.
Because La Madeline is so large, it can serve 6-8 people, so you could always go in on one with a group of foodie friends. Just make sure you eat it within two weeks!
Beyond La Madeline
House of Knipschildt is a Connecticut-based business founded by chocolatier and Danish immigrant Franz Knipschildt. As evidenced in part by La Madeline, one of Knipschildt's notable characteristics as a chocolatier is his love for combining savory elements with chocolate. As of July 2025, some of the chocolate flavors (both bonbons and bars) listed on House of Knipschildt's website include Bacon and Bourbon, Acai and Puffed Quinoa, and Elderberry and Lemon Peel. There's also a "Spicy Collection," featuring Tangerine Ancho Chili, Mango Habanero, and Raspberry Jalapeno Mojito bonbons.
But beyond coming up with exciting new flavor pairings, Knipschildt also likes to push boundaries in more measurable ways. With La Madeline, Knipschildt offers one of the most expensive truffles in the world. However, the company has also created the World's Largest Handmade Truffle, a whopping eight-pounder that can serve 20 people — for the price of $200. This truffle is more straightforward than La Madeline; there are no hidden gems in the center — it's pure chocolate, all the way through.
Of course, if these record-breaking chocolates would break the bank for you, but you're intrigued by Knipschildt's creative flavor combos, they have plenty of products for under $100. This includes the traditional heart-shaped box of chocolates starting at the relatively low price of just $35.