This Chocolate Truffle That Contains Real Truffle Is One Of The Priciest In The World

There's something indulgent and romantic about receiving a heart-shaped box of chocolate truffles, whether they're from your local drugstore or a high-end chocolatier. The mystery of not knowing exactly which flavor you'll bite into is part of the appeal, but if you've given your loved ones more than a few boxes of chocolate over the years, perhaps you're looking for something extra-special. Lavishly over the top, even. House of Knipschildt Artisan Chocolates has just the thing: a single 4x4" truffle that costs $250 (to lessen the sticker shock, you may be able to set up a payment plan). It is, simply put, one of the most expensive chocolates available.

While House of Knipschildt uses 70% Valrhona dark chocolate for the base — a fairly high-end and well-regarded chocolate — the real money maker lies at the center of the confection: a French Perigord truffle. Sometimes referred to as "black diamonds," these truffles are so rare that a single ounce might set you back more than $60. (White truffles are even pricier and more difficult to come by; however, the black Perigords are considered to be more fragrant.) The truffle brings a rather savory flavor to the chocolate treat, with some connoisseurs reporting that common tasting notes include hummus, hazelnut, and black radish.

Because La Madeline is so large, it can serve 6-8 people, so you could always go in on one with a group of foodie friends. Just make sure you eat it within two weeks!