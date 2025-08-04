Give Your Fries A Pizza-Inspired Touch With One Simple Layering Move

If you love pizza, nachos, and french fries (who doesn't?), we have excellent news — there's a way to combine the flavors and experience of all three of these foods in one dazzlingly indulgent dish. Loaded pizza fries contain the tender, salty crispiness of french fries, the cheesy, tomatoey goodness of pizza, and the handheld interactive fun of smothered nachos. Not only is this dish dangerously delicious, it's also exceptionally easy to make, especially when you embrace the convenience of frozen french fries.

As with traditional pizza, the best part of building these nacho-style fries (frachos?) is choosing your toppings. Cheese and sauce are a given, and pepperoni is a classic choice, but you can also get creative with your flavors or use your favorite style of pizza as inspiration. There are lots of underrated pizza toppings that deserve more love, from broccoli rabe and fried kale to anchovies and various Italian deli meats. Just be sure not to overload your fries, so the heat from the oven can still penetrate all the tasty layers.

The most crucial part of making this dish is ensuring your pizza toppings are evenly layered among the fries. The downfall of poorly constructed nachos is that only the top layer has all the good stuff — to avoid this, assemble your loaded fries kind of like a lasagna. Scatter a handful of fries onto a sheet pan followed by an even layer of your toppings, repeat until you run out of ingredients, bake, and serve.