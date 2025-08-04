Bobby Flay's Favorite Dessert Is This Massive, Classic Southern Cake

Most people turn to celebrity chef Bobby Flay for his cooking advice. While his knowledge of cooking is undoubtedly vast, his tastes are just as interesting. Like all of us, he's got his personal favorites, from his go-to comfort food (cheeseburgers) to favorite desserts, many of which are delicious and worth exploring.

Out of all the sweets out there, Bobby Flay has named coconut cake as his all-time favorite. Specifically, he's fond of the Ultimate Coconut Cake from Peninsula Grill. This multi-layer cake is coated in toasted coconut and is a perfect blend of coconut and vanilla. On top of being delicious, what makes this cake especially unique is its unusually large size, which clocks in at about 12 pounds and includes six layers of cake. Considering most coconut cakes have only two or three layers, this version is massive.

He's not the only celebrity chef to give it high praise either; Martha Stewart applauded the cake, calling the filling rich and praising the ingredients it was made with. Several magazines have also given the cake rave reviews, not only for its great taste but also due to its large size, which can serve up to 20 people. If you want to try it for yourself, you don't have to trek out to Peninsula Grill. The cake is actually available on the restaurant's website for overnight delivery, so you can try Bobby Flay's favorite dessert for yourself.