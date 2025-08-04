Bobby Flay's Favorite Dessert Is This Massive, Classic Southern Cake
Most people turn to celebrity chef Bobby Flay for his cooking advice. While his knowledge of cooking is undoubtedly vast, his tastes are just as interesting. Like all of us, he's got his personal favorites, from his go-to comfort food (cheeseburgers) to favorite desserts, many of which are delicious and worth exploring.
Out of all the sweets out there, Bobby Flay has named coconut cake as his all-time favorite. Specifically, he's fond of the Ultimate Coconut Cake from Peninsula Grill. This multi-layer cake is coated in toasted coconut and is a perfect blend of coconut and vanilla. On top of being delicious, what makes this cake especially unique is its unusually large size, which clocks in at about 12 pounds and includes six layers of cake. Considering most coconut cakes have only two or three layers, this version is massive.
He's not the only celebrity chef to give it high praise either; Martha Stewart applauded the cake, calling the filling rich and praising the ingredients it was made with. Several magazines have also given the cake rave reviews, not only for its great taste but also due to its large size, which can serve up to 20 people. If you want to try it for yourself, you don't have to trek out to Peninsula Grill. The cake is actually available on the restaurant's website for overnight delivery, so you can try Bobby Flay's favorite dessert for yourself.
Coconut cake: what it is and its variations
For those who have never heard of coconut cake before, it's a regional dessert that is popular in the American South. Recipes for it can be found in states like Texas, South Carolina, Alabama, and more. While some celebrity chefs have created coconut cake recipes, like Ina Garten's coconut cake, many have personal family recipes that are passed down through generations. As such, this cake is more commonly homemade by families rather than found pre-made in stores.
Since coconut cake tends to be a more personal dessert, each cake may look and taste slightly different depending on the recipe you use. Typically, coconut cake includes three basic components: cake layers, filling between the layers, and frosting. However, there's always room for interpretation. The exact number of layers varies from recipe to recipe. Additionally, some recipes require a separate filling to be made for in between layers, while others use the same frosting that goes on top.
As for the frosting, recipes often call for an old-fashioned seven-minute frosting, but it's also possible to use a cream cheese or whipped cream frosting. Last but not least, almost all coconut cake recipes call for the frosting to be coated with shredded coconut as decoration. Some recipes may call for it to be toasted, which will give the cake a golden brown appearance instead of an all white appearance, but this is not required.
What do you need to make coconut cake?
If you're unable to find a bakery or restaurant that makes coconut cake and you don't want to order one online, you can always try making one at home. For the most part, recipes for coconut cake use pretty standard ingredients, with the only standouts being those that impart coconut flavor. Every recipe for coconut cake is slightly different. Some opt for coconut extract while others use shredded coconut, either sweetened or unsweetened. Others also include unsweetened coconut milk or coconut rum for flavor.
Even if you're unfamiliar with coconut cake, making one is a pretty simple undertaking. You can make coconut cake with four ingredients: full-fat canned coconut milk, self-rising flour, sugar, and shredded unsweetened coconut. All you have to do is combine the ingredients. For those who are fairly new to baking, you can also make a coconut cake by using boxed white cake mix as a base and adding coconut milk and coconut flakes.
If you're a more experienced baker and want a challenge, you can try toasting your own shredded coconut at home for decorating the cake. There are also more complex recipes that include additional components like coconut custard that you can try. Last but not least, rather than using coconut extract, you can try making your own coconut simple syrup instead.