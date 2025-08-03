Why Giada De Laurentiis Prefers Her Capers From Italy

Capers are briny, lemony, and tangy, making them great for finishing a variety of dishes, from chicken picatta (Bobby Flay's favorite chicken dish) to bagels with cream cheese and lox. Giada De Laurentiis is a huge fan of using the punchy ingredient — which are actually unopened flower buds — in her cooking. But she prefers her capers from Italy as opposed to American capers — the reason for this being that Italian capers are preserved in salt rather than vinegar.

The Italian-American food expert explained that vinegar dilutes the flavor of the capers slightly while salt enhances their naturally salty bite. De Laurentiis favors Pantelleria capers, which get their name from the small island off the coast of Sicily where they are harvested. Grown on bushes by the sea, they are renowned for being exceptionally flavorful. Among other Italian pantry staples, Kazzen's Pantelleria capers in sea salt are available to shop on her lifestyle website, Giadzy.com. A 5.3-ounce jar of the savory green buds from the family-run brand costs $24. If you opt to pick some up, be sure to rinse them first to remove excess salt because no one likes food that is too salty.