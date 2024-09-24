The US State That's Responsible For Growing The Most Corn

Let's talk corn. It's big business in America. In fact, when it comes to production, corn is the biggest crop in the United States, outpacing soybeans by 10 billion bushels annually, according to Alberta.ca. But what state leads in corn production? Iowa! It can come as no surprise that Iowa leads in corn production. After all, the crop has become as iconic to the state as Herky the Hawk, the University of Iowa's mascot. You can find images of corn cobs on souvenir mugs and prominently featured during the Iowa State Fair, which even has an Iowa Corn Day as a part of its festivities. And you'd be very likely to find corn-themed and shaped kitchenware in the homes of many an Iowan (think corn pitchers, corn serving dishes, and corn salt and pepper shakers). But exactly how dominant is Iowa when it comes to the shuckable crop?

According to the World Population Review, Iowa produced 2,296,200,000 bushels of corn in 2020. This accounted for just over 16% of the United States' corn production. Now, that's a lot of corn. Iowa was well ahead of Illinois, the second most corn-producing state, which produced 2,131,200,000 bushels of corn, and Nebraska, the third most corn-producing state, which produced 1,790,090,000 bushels of corn. If you think that's a lot of corn, you'd be right, as the United States is the largest producer of the crop in the world.