Stay Hydrated And Save Money This Summer With This Gatorade Tip
From exercising outdoors to relaxing by the pool, staying hydrated is key to staying healthy this summer. While a drink like Gatorade tastes great and is a solid way to get electrolytes into your system, it can get expensive — fast. Kids go through one bottle after another (adults do, too), and it can be tough to keep your fridge filled with your favorite flavors while keeping your wallet happy.
Thankfully, there's a solution: Powdered Gatorade is seriously cheaper than buying full bottles of Gatorade, and it only takes a few minutes to mix it up in your kitchen. According to a recent YouTube video by Plastic Education, the average cost of a serving of powdered Gatorade hovers right around 50 cents. Meanwhile, a single serving of bottled Gatorade costs around $2.50. Even if you buy a 12-pack, you'll still find that the cost of a single bottle breaks down to about $1. The concentrate form of the drink is a little more expensive than the powder at about 70 cents per serving, but even that option can save you quite a bit of coin compared to buying pre-mixed bottles.
Another bonus of mixing up your own Gatorade is that you can choose the strength so that you're in control of your sugar intake. Some people find that the standard strength of Gatorade is too sweet. While you could always pour some of the contents of a bottled Gatorade into another container and combine it with water, it's more convenient to just choose the strength that you'd prefer from the get-go.
Other inexpensive ways to stay hydrated in hot weather
Drinking plain water — LIFEWTR is our pick for the best-tasting bottled water out there — is a great (and cheap) way to stay hydrated, but there are some circumstances that require a bit more. For example, if you're exercising for more than an hour, or you're spending a lot of time in super-hot weather (or both), your body may need a boost of electrolytes in order to stay safe. While pricey sports drinks are one way to help you get the sodium, potassium, and other electrolytes you need, they're not the only option. There are plenty of healthy, inexpensive ways that you can boost your hydration levels.
If you're not a fan of plain water and are trying to stay hydrated, sparkling water can be a good fit. Infused waters — sparkling or plain — can also help you jazz up your hydration plan. Try adding a bit of freshly squeezed lemon, orange, or lime juice to your water. Then, top with your favorite herbs, like mint or basil, for a refreshing, super-hydrating summer mocktail.
You can also switch up your diet in the summer to include more hydrating foods. Melons, jicama, and even pickles can all help you get the electrolytes you need to feel your best while also hydrating your body. Better yet, try enjoying these fruits and veggies with a tall glass of still or sparkling water to make sure you feel your best in the heat.