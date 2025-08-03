Stay Hydrated And Save Money This Summer With This Gatorade Tip

From exercising outdoors to relaxing by the pool, staying hydrated is key to staying healthy this summer. While a drink like Gatorade tastes great and is a solid way to get electrolytes into your system, it can get expensive — fast. Kids go through one bottle after another (adults do, too), and it can be tough to keep your fridge filled with your favorite flavors while keeping your wallet happy.

Thankfully, there's a solution: Powdered Gatorade is seriously cheaper than buying full bottles of Gatorade, and it only takes a few minutes to mix it up in your kitchen. According to a recent YouTube video by Plastic Education, the average cost of a serving of powdered Gatorade hovers right around 50 cents. Meanwhile, a single serving of bottled Gatorade costs around $2.50. Even if you buy a 12-pack, you'll still find that the cost of a single bottle breaks down to about $1. The concentrate form of the drink is a little more expensive than the powder at about 70 cents per serving, but even that option can save you quite a bit of coin compared to buying pre-mixed bottles.

Another bonus of mixing up your own Gatorade is that you can choose the strength so that you're in control of your sugar intake. Some people find that the standard strength of Gatorade is too sweet. While you could always pour some of the contents of a bottled Gatorade into another container and combine it with water, it's more convenient to just choose the strength that you'd prefer from the get-go.