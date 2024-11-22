The Hands-Down Best-Tasting Bottled Water Brand
If you thought all water was created equal, think again. It might seem silly to have a favorite brand of bottled water, since they all contain the same basic ingredient: H2O. However, the minerals and chemicals present in water can affect how it tastes, not to mention its drinking safety. It's true that the most economically and environmentally friendly water choice will always be from the tap (make sure to invest in a filtration system to guard against forever chemicals), but whether you're in need of portable hydration on the go or just prefer the flavor of the packaged stuff, chances are you will buy bottled water at some point.
To determine which bottled water brands are actually worth your money, Chowhound put them to the test. Our own Ksenia Prints ranked 15 of the most common bottled water brands, carefully comparing their taste, appearance, stated pH and alkalinity, packaging, and price. Though at first, it was difficult to differentiate the waters' similar tastes, she eventually distinguished that while some waters tasted "clean and fresh," others were unpleasantly "murky."
The brand that emerged victorious from this competition was LIFEWTR. Prints enjoyed the water's unexpected yet refreshing "salty aftertaste," as well as the bottle's unique, artistic design.
Why LIFEWTR stands out
Though LIFEWTR went up against the biggest names in bottled water, including Dasani, SmartWater, and Fiji, it proved to be the surprise favorite for our tester. The brand is owned by beverage giant PepsiCo and markets itself as a "premium" water. According to the company's website, the bottled water is sourced from public water sources and purified by reverse osmosis. It is also pH balanced to a range between 6.4 and 7.4, and contains added electrolytes including magnesium sulfate and potassium bicarbonate for flavor.
Besides its superior taste, one of LIFEWTR's main distinguishing factors is its creative bottle design concept. Rather than stick with one consistent image, the company commissions different artists to design label artwork for each of its different "series," and releases a new one approximately once a year. Past series have included "Black Art Rising," "Art Beyond Borders," and "The Art of Recycling," with 12 series total. The bottles are also made using 100% recycled (and recyclable) plastic, which means they not only look cool, they have less environmental impact than some other bottles. Still, as with any other brand, it is important to store the bottled water safely, away from chemicals, heat, and sunlight.
Purchase a six-pack of LIFEWTR premium purified bottled water on Amazon for $9.49.