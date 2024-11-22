If you thought all water was created equal, think again. It might seem silly to have a favorite brand of bottled water, since they all contain the same basic ingredient: H2O. However, the minerals and chemicals present in water can affect how it tastes, not to mention its drinking safety. It's true that the most economically and environmentally friendly water choice will always be from the tap (make sure to invest in a filtration system to guard against forever chemicals), but whether you're in need of portable hydration on the go or just prefer the flavor of the packaged stuff, chances are you will buy bottled water at some point.

To determine which bottled water brands are actually worth your money, Chowhound put them to the test. Our own Ksenia Prints ranked 15 of the most common bottled water brands, carefully comparing their taste, appearance, stated pH and alkalinity, packaging, and price. Though at first, it was difficult to differentiate the waters' similar tastes, she eventually distinguished that while some waters tasted "clean and fresh," others were unpleasantly "murky."

The brand that emerged victorious from this competition was LIFEWTR. Prints enjoyed the water's unexpected yet refreshing "salty aftertaste," as well as the bottle's unique, artistic design.