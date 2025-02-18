What Makes Ventresca Tuna Different From Other Canned Tunas?

For such a simple product, there sure are a lot of choices in canned tuna these days. From albacore to yellowfin, water packed to oil in a jar, there are a lot of varieties and preservation differences to understand, and you can't just head into the grocery store without knowing exactly what to expect from your tinned fish. One of the more premium products on the canned tuna market is Ventresca, which is a little different from other canned tuna because it's named for the cut of the fish rather than the variety.

Ventresca comes from albacore tuna belly, which is a cut of the fish that's prized for its fatty, tender texture and mild flavor. Sushi fans may refer to this section of the fish as "toro," but the name ventresca comes from the Italian word for belly. It's typically sold either in oil-filled jars or in rectangular tins packed in oil like sardines (in our ultimate guide to types of canned tuna, ventresca falls into the jarred category). It's definitely more expensive than your typical chunk light, but then again, ventresca isn't the type of tuna to use for a plain old sandwich. A typical jar or tin can cost anywhere from $12 to $20 at the time of writing, so it's best served in a way that lets the flavor and texture of the tuna shine.