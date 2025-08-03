You Should Be Using This Kitchen Appliance To Make Homemade Milkshakes — And It's Not The Blender

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A blender is certainly a useful tool to have in your kitchen if you love smoothies, shakes, and more. But can you make frozen drinks with a food processor? You may be surprised to learn that a food processor may be the better option for making a really good milkshake.

It's annoying when you can't get your milkshake consistency quite right, and it ends up either too runny or too thick. A food processor may solve this issue because the bowl is wider and flatter than the taller, more enclosed shape of a blender. This exposes your milkshake mixture to more air, which will make the texture lighter and fluffier than a blender will. Additionally, the blade of a food processor generates a lot of heat, which can melt ice crystals and leave you with a smooth milkshake that's chunk-free. Finally, one big benefit of using a food processor over a blender is that it works better at blending a larger array of milkshake mix-ins. The pulser setting can easily break down cookie chunks, pretzels, nuts, or large pieces of fruit.