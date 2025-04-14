Effortlessly Clean The Woodwork In Your Kitchen With This 2-Ingredient Solution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Installing wooden surfaces in a kitchen evokes a comforting, rustic feel while offering the added benefit of longevity. Still, it's natural for those wood surfaces to look worn after years of use. While you can replace wooden spoons, it's not as easy to replace a whole countertop. Luckily, using dual cleanser and polisher can keep your wooden surfaces clean and nourished.

But commercial all-purpose cleaners are often filled with harsh ingredients that can damage fragile wooden surfaces, while polishers can leave wood streaky. A lot of people think DIY cleansers don't work as effectively as commercial brands, but using the right ingredients can be a game-changer and are a great fit for wooden surfaces. To effortlessly clean the woodwork in your kitchen, try a two-ingredient solution of white vinegar and oil.

White vinegar is a cheap and versatile ingredient you probably already have in your kitchen. This natural cleaner does an excellent job of cleaning excess dirt, grime, and hidden bacteria from wooden surfaces. When combined with oil, it's gentle enough to use on wood without destroying it and still acidic enough to clean. Oils like olive or lemon oil are moisturizers that prevent wood from drying out. Combining them leaves your wooden surfaces clean and nourished without introducing harsher chemicals into the mix.