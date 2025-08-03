Stop Tossing Out Your Peach Skins And Do This With Them Instead

With peach season comes a juicy, tempting abundance of fruity beverages, desserts, and even main dishes. From bellinis and peach ice cream to sweet baked chicken draped in jammy peach preserves, this versatile fruit deserves to be indulged in and celebrated as much as possible during the summer months. For some, that may mean choosing the best possible brand of canned peaches, but for many others this involves visiting the local farmer's market or peach orchard to fill crinkly paper bags full of this luscious and fuzzy fruit.

Of course, removing that fuzz is a big part of processing peaches, as it's not the most pleasant texture on the tongue, nor does it bake up particularly well. However, the skin itself and the thin layer of peach flesh that's removed along with it still contain an abundance of sweet and delicious peachy flavor. During a time when budget-friendly hacks are an absolute must, the only logical thing to do is to turn those skins into fruity peach syrup.

Even if you've never made fruit syrups before, this is a very easy and forgiving one to start with. Boiling the skins in sugar and water over high heat for a few minutes extracts all that lush flavor and any remaining juice while simultaneously reducing the mixture into a rich syrup. You may then can the syrup to store it as a sweet treat during the winter, or use it right away over ice cream, pie, or even in summery cocktails.