The Best Canned Peaches We Tasted Came From A Brand You've Probably Never Heard Of

Peaches are an iconic summer fruit. Whether you're sinking your teeth into a sweet, juicy peach, or drooling over a bite of peach cobbler and vanilla ice cream, they really do bring on the nostalgia for those carefree childhood summer days. But fresh peaches aren't always better than canned ones. Sometimes you want an almost overly sweet fruit mixed with some high fructose corn syrup. Or, maybe you're making a dessert where it's best to use canned peaches over fresh. And, while produce is usually just a "what you see is what you get" kind of situation, canned peaches come from lots of different brands.

So, which brand should you choose? To figure out the answer, Chowhound tasted and ranked 11 different canned peaches from worst to best. Although the differences between the brands weren't super obvious, there were enough to find a clear winner, and it's one that, surprisingly, you've probably never heard of: Native Forest Organic Yellow Cling Peach Slices. At $5.29 for a 15-ounce can, this is one of the more expensive options, but it's totally worth it.

Native Forest hit all the right notes in our judging criteria, including texture and ripeness, flavor, and juice quality. These peaches had a sweet flavor that wasn't overwhelming, and the texture was just right, with a perfect balance between soft and firm.