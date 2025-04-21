The Best Canned Peaches We Tasted Came From A Brand You've Probably Never Heard Of
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Peaches are an iconic summer fruit. Whether you're sinking your teeth into a sweet, juicy peach, or drooling over a bite of peach cobbler and vanilla ice cream, they really do bring on the nostalgia for those carefree childhood summer days. But fresh peaches aren't always better than canned ones. Sometimes you want an almost overly sweet fruit mixed with some high fructose corn syrup. Or, maybe you're making a dessert where it's best to use canned peaches over fresh. And, while produce is usually just a "what you see is what you get" kind of situation, canned peaches come from lots of different brands.
So, which brand should you choose? To figure out the answer, Chowhound tasted and ranked 11 different canned peaches from worst to best. Although the differences between the brands weren't super obvious, there were enough to find a clear winner, and it's one that, surprisingly, you've probably never heard of: Native Forest Organic Yellow Cling Peach Slices. At $5.29 for a 15-ounce can, this is one of the more expensive options, but it's totally worth it.
Native Forest hit all the right notes in our judging criteria, including texture and ripeness, flavor, and juice quality. These peaches had a sweet flavor that wasn't overwhelming, and the texture was just right, with a perfect balance between soft and firm.
Native Forest doesn't just make peaches
Native Forest is one of the brands under the umbrella of the Edward and Sons Trading Company. It was created in 1999 following the brand's 1978 founding. Upon its debut, it appears the first item sold under this brand was organic hearts of palm. Overall, Edward and Sons (and therefore Native Forest) supports and promotes organic farmers, and each product that the company offers is GMO-free and vegetarian while many are also vegan and gluten-free too. In addition to its peach slices, Native Forest also has a plethora of other canned fruit products, including pineapples, mangos, papayas, mandarin oranges, jackfruit, and fruit salad.
The company also offers canned vegetables, such as baby corn, bamboo shoots, and mushrooms. And don't worry, Native Forest still sells its debut item, organic hearts of palm, too. Additionally, Native Forest has a whole line of coconut products, including various versions of coconut milk, cream, and powder. And again, all foods that come from this brand are GMO-free and vegetarian. If you want to try Native Forest peaches or other products you can find them in many grocery stores across the country. Or you can even buy a six-pack of Native Forest's Organic Peach Slices from the comfort of your own home on Amazon.