Yes, You Can Freeze Sweet Baby Ray's Sauce. Here's The Best Way To Do It For Maximum Freshness

One little-known fact about Sweet Baby Ray's is that the brand sells it in a massive five-gallon pail. Whether you need that much sauce because you're in the food industry, you barbecue constantly, or you just really, really love Sweet Baby Ray's, you might wonder how on earth one keeps that much sauce from going bad before you can use it all. The brand claims on its website that you can't freeze it, but you actually can. The warning has nothing to do with the sauce itself. It's the pail, as well as the bottles, that can't be frozen.

Generally, you don't want to freeze anything in a container that's too large, as the food within will freeze too slowly, possibly affecting the freshness and quality. Additionally, if the packaging says do not freeze, it's likely not made of a material designed to be used in the freezer. That means it may crack or burst, leaving the sauce to spoil and get freezer burn.

The USDA advises that almost any food is freezeable, including barbecue sauce. However, you need to make sure the container you're putting the sauce in is freezer-safe. It needs to seal tightly and be resistant to moisture, be leakproof, and be made of a material that won't crack at the low temperatures of a freezer. Your best bet is to buy containers made just for the freezer.