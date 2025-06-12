How Long A Bottle Of Sweet Baby Ray's Sauce Is Good For After It's Been Opened

Many love the sweet, spicy, distinct taste of Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce. Make sure you're always enjoying the condiment at it's best, which means opening a fresh bottle when the one you have open in your fridge is past its prime. The folks over at Sweet Baby Ray's recommend you toss out opened barbecue sauce in your fridge after about four months to ensure maximum freshness and flavor.

Whether you're replacing your old bottle with your usual go-to flavor or you're trying one of the other best Sweet Baby Ray's flavors, it's a good idea to jot the open date on the new bottle with a permanent marker so you're not left guessing when it's time for the next replacement. You can also combine two Sweet Baby Ray's sauces — traditional barbecue and Buffalo wing sauce — to create the perfect blend of sweet and heat (be sure to mark both bottles with your opening date).