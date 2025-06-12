How Long A Bottle Of Sweet Baby Ray's Sauce Is Good For After It's Been Opened
Many love the sweet, spicy, distinct taste of Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce. Make sure you're always enjoying the condiment at it's best, which means opening a fresh bottle when the one you have open in your fridge is past its prime. The folks over at Sweet Baby Ray's recommend you toss out opened barbecue sauce in your fridge after about four months to ensure maximum freshness and flavor.
Whether you're replacing your old bottle with your usual go-to flavor or you're trying one of the other best Sweet Baby Ray's flavors, it's a good idea to jot the open date on the new bottle with a permanent marker so you're not left guessing when it's time for the next replacement. You can also combine two Sweet Baby Ray's sauces — traditional barbecue and Buffalo wing sauce — to create the perfect blend of sweet and heat (be sure to mark both bottles with your opening date).
How long do other condiments last in the fridge?
In general, it's important to follow food safety rules and package directions (especially on refrigeration) when it comes to condiments. Shelf-stable condiments (they aren't refrigerated at the grocery store) are okay to store in the door of your fridge. Store dairy-based condiments in the interior of your fridge where temperatures are less likely to vary.
Whether your refrigerator door is loaded solely with Sweet Baby Ray's (little known fact: The brand carries 28 sauce varieties) or you diversify your dipping sauce lineup, do a once-over of the condiments in your fridge every few months so you can toss items that are past their prime. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, you can keep ketchup, cocktail sauce, and chili sauce for up to six months while you can safely store open mustard for up to a year. Horseradish stays good for up to four months, pickles remain safe for up to three months, and you can keep opened mayonnaise and salad dressing in the fridge for up to two months. Olives, however, have a much shorter shelf life — toss them at the two-week mark.