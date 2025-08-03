Upgrade This Classic Weeknight Dinner By Throwing It On The Grill
Is there anything more comforting than homemade meatloaf? The perfectly seasoned beef, the caramelized topping, and (of course) a side of just-made mashed potatoes just feels like you're at home in your mom's kitchen. What was once a resourceful Depression-era staple has worked its way into the hearts of Americans in restaurants and home kitchens alike. While it's tough to improve on the American classic, we've found a way.
Grilling meatloaf both enhances all the classic flavors that you love while also bringing out the natural sugars both in the meatloaf and in the ketchup-heavy topping. There are a few different ways to make grilled meatloaf, and we'll start with the simplest — simply creating raw mini-meatloaves and tossing them on the grill to cook all the way through, much like when you make burgers. It'll take some time for your loaves to cook all the way through (close to an hour, usually), so you'll want to be sure to cook it low and slow to ensure that the outside doesn't burn before the middle gets hot.
Other ways to grill meatloaf
Another option to get great grill flavor into your meatloaf: Cook it completely in the oven, then put individual slices on the grill to get a bit of char while further caramelizing the topping. While this method results in more dishes than straightforward grilling, it can give you peace of mind that your meatloaf is cooked through (without having to take it off of the grill, slice into it, and put it back on for additional cooking).
The grill can also be a great way to reheat leftover meatloaf. Simply pop a cold slice out of the fridge and place it on a preheated grill. You might want to top it off with a little more of your brown-sugar-ketchup topping to bolster against dryness. Another secret meatloaf trick to make anyone jealous is using milk in your meatloaf recipe to keep it from drying out during the cooking process. Keep it on the grill until heated through, and enjoy.