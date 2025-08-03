Upgrade This Classic Weeknight Dinner By Throwing It On The Grill

Is there anything more comforting than homemade meatloaf? The perfectly seasoned beef, the caramelized topping, and (of course) a side of just-made mashed potatoes just feels like you're at home in your mom's kitchen. What was once a resourceful Depression-era staple has worked its way into the hearts of Americans in restaurants and home kitchens alike. While it's tough to improve on the American classic, we've found a way.

Grilling meatloaf both enhances all the classic flavors that you love while also bringing out the natural sugars both in the meatloaf and in the ketchup-heavy topping. There are a few different ways to make grilled meatloaf, and we'll start with the simplest — simply creating raw mini-meatloaves and tossing them on the grill to cook all the way through, much like when you make burgers. It'll take some time for your loaves to cook all the way through (close to an hour, usually), so you'll want to be sure to cook it low and slow to ensure that the outside doesn't burn before the middle gets hot.