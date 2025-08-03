The Overlooked Safety Precaution Every Backyard Grillmaster Needs To Take Seriously

When the weather finally turns and grilling season officially begins, it's essential not to get so excited that you bust out your favorite pair of tongs for that ceremonial click-clack and forget practical and essential food safety guidelines. One common mistake is handling raw meat with your grilling utensils and then using those same tongs or a spatula to move cooked food around the grill — or worse, plate it. Cross-contamination is a very serious risk, and it's an easy way to spread Salmonella or other foodborne diseases if you use unwashed and unsanitized grilling utensils.

So, what can you do to stay safe and healthy this grilling season? The simplest solution is to have dedicated tools: One set for raw meat and ingredients and another for working the grill and serving, a hack that will change the way you grill food forever. Or, if you don't have space (or energy) for double the BBQ utensils, consider your grill's fire your friend for more than just cooking your meal. You can sanitize your tongs or spatula by placing them over the hottest part of the grill. Alternatively, you can close the grill for about a minute, leaving the utensil handles sticking out of a zone that remains unheated. This method will sanitize them, while the handles will be cool enough to grab. You're also not letting a ton of heat out of the grill, which you would with a fully open lid.