4 Food Safety Guidelines That'll Help Keep Your Fourth Of July BBQ Stress-Free

All winter, you stare at the grill in your backyard or reminisce on your favorite day at the park when you could prep all of the barbecue your heart desired. Finally, as summer hits, it's time to dine al fresco — but this Fourth of July, keep in mind that food safety is always paramount. Warmer temperatures might impact how long those barbecued foods can stay out in the sun.

There are some tips and tricks for properly preparing food for a barbecue, from planning the menu ahead of time to keeping cleanup easy by using paper plates and cups. But through the planning, food safety should remain at the forefront. Always keep the cooler closed, and separate beverages from cold foods, so people can open the beverage cooler without exposing the perishable food to warm temperatures. If possible, place cold foods on the buffet table on ice, which helps them stay good for longer. Here are several other things to keep in mind this July Fourth to keep the festive feast as safe as it is fun.