The Old School American Candy That Vanished Completely For Two Years

Thin, chalky, and brittle, Necco Wafers are not a treat likely to tempt today's child, whose palette is more attuned to the bustling bursting of fizzy Pop Rocks and the crunch and chew of a Nerds Gummy Cluster. It is, however, a classic candy, beloved by its niche audience and by candy historians the world round. Today, Necco Wafers stand as a living monument to a time of confections gone by, when sweets were a matter of medicine. In fact, Necco Wafers were created by a pharmacist. First invented in 1847, Necco Wafers have become a staple of American candy, and their presence on specialty candy shop shelves was a certainty.

However, that all changed in 2018 when NECCO, the New England Candy Company, which made and was the namesake of the Necco Wafer, closed for good. This closure put Necco wafers and the company's other iconic candies, such as the similarly chalky and historically rich conversation hearts, at risk. For two years, from 2018 to 2020, there were no Necco Wafers to be had (except the ones that were, and probably still are, in your grandma's junk drawer). Thankfully, in 2020, Spangler Candy Company, maker of candies such as Circus Peanuts, Bit-O-Honey, and Dum-Dums, started making these vintage treats once again. So don't worry, if you ever need a Necco fix, you needn't reach for a vintage batch or get into a bidding war on eBay. For though Necco wafers will always have a vintage flare, they are very much alive and well.