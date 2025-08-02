The Old School American Candy That Vanished Completely For Two Years
Thin, chalky, and brittle, Necco Wafers are not a treat likely to tempt today's child, whose palette is more attuned to the bustling bursting of fizzy Pop Rocks and the crunch and chew of a Nerds Gummy Cluster. It is, however, a classic candy, beloved by its niche audience and by candy historians the world round. Today, Necco Wafers stand as a living monument to a time of confections gone by, when sweets were a matter of medicine. In fact, Necco Wafers were created by a pharmacist. First invented in 1847, Necco Wafers have become a staple of American candy, and their presence on specialty candy shop shelves was a certainty.
However, that all changed in 2018 when NECCO, the New England Candy Company, which made and was the namesake of the Necco Wafer, closed for good. This closure put Necco wafers and the company's other iconic candies, such as the similarly chalky and historically rich conversation hearts, at risk. For two years, from 2018 to 2020, there were no Necco Wafers to be had (except the ones that were, and probably still are, in your grandma's junk drawer). Thankfully, in 2020, Spangler Candy Company, maker of candies such as Circus Peanuts, Bit-O-Honey, and Dum-Dums, started making these vintage treats once again. So don't worry, if you ever need a Necco fix, you needn't reach for a vintage batch or get into a bidding war on eBay. For though Necco wafers will always have a vintage flare, they are very much alive and well.
The history of Necco Wafers
Many modern candy-enjoyers may wonder why the brief absence of Necco Wafers is worth such a fuss, or why the candies were worth reviving. To understand this we must first explore the candy's rich and deeply American history. The candy was first created by a pharmacist by the name of Oliver Chase. Chase was born in England, but migrated to Boston in 1847, the same year he invented the sugary wafer. These wafers, which were first called "hub wafers," were the product of Chase's lozenge cutter, which was the very first candy machine made in the United States. Necco Wafers took on their current name after the New England Candy Company was founded in 1901, when several regional candy makers merged their companies into one, single business.
Necco Wafers aren't just a part of New England history, however. The candies have been a staple in American soldiers' war rations since the Civil War. Neccos were also sent to troops during both World Wars, which helped build brand loyalty among soldiers returning home. Necco Wafers continued to be popular throughout the 20th century, and have remained a sweet staple to many, who love the candy for its nostalgic draw. As with many foods, Necco Wafers endure not just for their taste, but because they carry many emotional ties to the past. Which is probably why its brief discontinuation hit so hard. If you are interested in more candy history, you'd be excited to know that M&M's were the first candy to make it to space.