Transform Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Into A Cocktail With A Tasty Simple Syrup

Nothing says summer has begun like a bright pink pie made from fresh, seasonal strawberry and rhubarb. Taking that classic summer flavor combo and transforming it into a sweet and tangy cocktail is easy. All you have to do is simmer cut up strawberries and rhubarb in a pot containing equal parts sugar and water.

And while you might think to reach for the brightest, really red rhubarb to get the most flavor into your syrup, don't fret if the varieties available to you are a milder pink or even green. The color does not affect the flavor, but a bright red will make for a more intensely hued syrup in the end. And if you have a craving for rhubarb out of season, you can always go with canned. It's preserved at its peak, and makes for a handy ingredient not just for cocktails, but for easy cooking and baking year-round.

After about 20 minutes on the stove, the produce will have given up its flavor and color into the syrup. Let it cool, strain out the solids, and your syrup will be ready for happy hour. To make an easy strawberry rhubarb sparkling cocktail, combine your syrup with an equal amount of fresh lemon juice, then add gin or vodka with soda water to your taste. But don't let this be the beginning and end of your strawberry rhubarb refreshment. You've got a whole batch of beautiful pink syrup now. Let's find some more ways to put it to use.