Transform Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Into A Cocktail With A Tasty Simple Syrup
Nothing says summer has begun like a bright pink pie made from fresh, seasonal strawberry and rhubarb. Taking that classic summer flavor combo and transforming it into a sweet and tangy cocktail is easy. All you have to do is simmer cut up strawberries and rhubarb in a pot containing equal parts sugar and water.
And while you might think to reach for the brightest, really red rhubarb to get the most flavor into your syrup, don't fret if the varieties available to you are a milder pink or even green. The color does not affect the flavor, but a bright red will make for a more intensely hued syrup in the end. And if you have a craving for rhubarb out of season, you can always go with canned. It's preserved at its peak, and makes for a handy ingredient not just for cocktails, but for easy cooking and baking year-round.
After about 20 minutes on the stove, the produce will have given up its flavor and color into the syrup. Let it cool, strain out the solids, and your syrup will be ready for happy hour. To make an easy strawberry rhubarb sparkling cocktail, combine your syrup with an equal amount of fresh lemon juice, then add gin or vodka with soda water to your taste. But don't let this be the beginning and end of your strawberry rhubarb refreshment. You've got a whole batch of beautiful pink syrup now. Let's find some more ways to put it to use.
Strawberry rhubarb syrup for all your favorite cocktails
Just about any cocktail that balances sweet and sour will welcome your homemade strawberry rhubarb syrup. For a similar flavor profile to the strawberry rhubarb sparkler with a little more punch to it, skip the soda water, swap the lemon for lime, and make a strawberry rhubarb gimlet. Modify even further by replacing the gin with another spirit of your choice. Tequila? That's a strawberry rhubarb margarita. Use rum to turn it into a daiquiri. Whiskey might be a bit too big of a flavor bully to play nice with the lighter fruit flavors, but don't let us stop you from trying.
For something that won't knock you out after a couple glasses, try adding some strawberry rhubarb syrup to a light and breezy Aperol spritz, or use some to turn a white sangria into a pink one. And, of course, this syrup doesn't have to be limited to boozier beverages. It can make even store-bought lemonade a little more special, or perk up a simple glass of seltzer water. And to remove drinks from the equation entirely, pour some over ice cream or pancakes. You can also take a look at our guide for more ways to prepare rhubarb, and get the most out of your strawberries with these hacks you'll wish you knew sooner.