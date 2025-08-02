What To Keep In Mind When Adding Over-The-Counter Medicines To Your Grocery Delivery

Ordering over-the-counter medicine with your grocery delivery sounds like a time-saver, especially when you're sick and don't want to leave the house. Sometimes you need something stronger than a soothing ginger candy to get through the day. There are a few things to remember, however, before you "add to cart," especially with cold medicines, cough remedies, and sleep aids. First, not every OTC medicine is eligible for delivery. Many cough suppressants and decongestants contain ingredients like dextromethorphan or pseudoephedrine, and both are closely monitored because of the risk of abuse. Certain states flat-out ban these items from being delivered, even if you may not need a prescription to buy them in-store.

Some nighttime formulas also have alcohol in them as an inactive ingredient. While the alcohol is minimal, it's enough to impose an age limit, and neglecting age restrictions is something to avoid when ordering groceries to your home. You may need to be 18 or even 21 to purchase some items, depending on your state laws and the website you're buying from. That means even if the product is available for delivery, you may be prompted by the app to confirm your age during checkout, and show a valid ID at the time of the order's arrival. You must be present to take the delivery if the order contains restricted items.