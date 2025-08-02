This Meaty Old-Fashioned Appetizer From The '70s Goes By Many Names

Do you ever wish you could travel back in time just to sample the buffet table at a 1970s cocktail party? Considering the range of vintage appetizers from the '70s no one makes anymore, you'd most likely spend your evening sampling dishes like gelatin salad, seafood mousse, and meaty hors d'oeuvres served on toothpicks.

Come to think of it, there may be one more than one old school ground beef appetizer that deserves to make a comeback. Next to cocktail meatballs, you might remember small squares of pumpernickel bread piled high with cheesy ground beef. These mysterious dark brown snacks were more often than not, commonly referred to as hanky pankies, especially when served at dinner parties in the 1970s.

Hanky pankies comprise baked squares of rye cocktail bread covered in a mixture of cooked ground beef, hot pork sausage, and Velveeta cheese. Though, with an elusive name like hanky pankies, you may have expected a more visually appealing snack. However, "hanky pankies" is not the only title for this revered, vintage appetizer. These meaty bites are also commonly referred to as Polish disasters, sausage snacks, and rye pizza. They've also been given more unfiltered names like s*** on a shingle, crap on toast, and turds on toast. Yet, how does one basic appetizer spawn such a bevy of titles over the years? To answer this question, you need a better understanding of when and how this popular party food came to be.