This Meaty Old-Fashioned Appetizer From The '70s Goes By Many Names
Do you ever wish you could travel back in time just to sample the buffet table at a 1970s cocktail party? Considering the range of vintage appetizers from the '70s no one makes anymore, you'd most likely spend your evening sampling dishes like gelatin salad, seafood mousse, and meaty hors d'oeuvres served on toothpicks.
Come to think of it, there may be one more than one old school ground beef appetizer that deserves to make a comeback. Next to cocktail meatballs, you might remember small squares of pumpernickel bread piled high with cheesy ground beef. These mysterious dark brown snacks were more often than not, commonly referred to as hanky pankies, especially when served at dinner parties in the 1970s.
Hanky pankies comprise baked squares of rye cocktail bread covered in a mixture of cooked ground beef, hot pork sausage, and Velveeta cheese. Though, with an elusive name like hanky pankies, you may have expected a more visually appealing snack. However, "hanky pankies" is not the only title for this revered, vintage appetizer. These meaty bites are also commonly referred to as Polish disasters, sausage snacks, and rye pizza. They've also been given more unfiltered names like s*** on a shingle, crap on toast, and turds on toast. Yet, how does one basic appetizer spawn such a bevy of titles over the years? To answer this question, you need a better understanding of when and how this popular party food came to be.
The inspiration for hanky pankies goes back further in history than you might expect
Believe it or not, the birth of hanky pankies may have been spurred from one traditional wartime meal. When food was somewhat scarce during World War II, creamed chipped beef on toast became a signature meal for soldiers. Often referred to as "S.O.S." (meaning s*** on a shingle or "same old stuff.") creamed chipped beef was a hearty meal consisting of simple ingredients like pre-packaged beef, milk, flour, and sliced bread.
The end of the war gave rise to convenient food products in the 1950s and '60s. Therefore, creamed chipped beef may have been ideal inspiration material for hanky pankies: A party-friendly appetizer that includes ingredients like cocktail bread and Velveeta cheese. While it's no surprise that Velveeta cheese is the key to extra rich au gratin potatoes, this tasty shelf-stable cheese may be part of the reason why hanky pankies are still made today.
Whether you're making these cocktail toasts in Florida, Ohio, or California, most foodies agree that traditional hanky pankies are made only with Velveeta cheese. While there is no iron-clad explanation for the name "hanky pankies," the 1970s was a time of exuberant parties and a somewhat over-the-top presentation when it came to food. This particular name may have been a reflection of the decade. Since these cocktail toasts have most likely been made in kitchens since the 1950s, it's no wonder they have more than one well-known title today.