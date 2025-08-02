This Cheap Tool Makes It Way Easier To Cut Watermelon (With No Sticky Hands)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cutting a watermelon can be a surprisingly difficult job. It's hard to get perfectly sized pieces without sticky watermelon juice splashing all over your hands, the counter, and sometimes even the floor. If you took the time to choose the tastiest watermelon at the store, you'll naturally want to enjoy as much of it as possible. Investing in a watermelon slicer can help you do just that.

A watermelon cutter, like the YIDADA watermelon slicer, helps you cut perfect squares of watermelon. It has a windmill-shaped slicer that dices watermelon as you push it into the fruit, making this a great hack for easy watermelon skewers. The blades are also child-safe, so kids can help out too. To use this, cut your watermelon in half with a knife, then push the tool into the flesh. When you pull it out, perfect watermelon squares will be lined up on the cutter.

This particular tool by YIDADA also comes with a bonus melon ball scoop to make rounded pieces, and shoppers on Amazon say the tool really does work. "I like how it has these little flippers that pushes a watermelon up the tool so you can just dump it into your bowl. It was so easy to cut everything up," one reviewer wrote.