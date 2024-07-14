The Slicing Hack You Need For Easy Watermelon Skewers

How do you eat your watermelon? The question is a bit like asking how you eat your Oreos — there's no right or wrong way to devour either — in watermelon's case, sticks, cubes, and triangles all get the job done — but people have strongly held hot takes on the topic. If you've always been in, for example, team slice or team "scoop it right out of the rind with a spoon over the sink," no judgment, but there's a new way to watermelon that's so good you may never look back.

When serving up fresh melon at a cookout, pool party, or summer dinner party, no one wants to have to put their hands all over pieces to grab their portion, and triangular slices can slide around on the plate and take up too much room. Skip the laborious melon balling or cutting perfect triangles. The neatest, most convenient way to serve up this otherwise unwieldy fruit is on a skewer.

Instead of tediously slicing each shape out and spearing the chunks onto a skewer one by one, there's a genius hack for seamlessly creating a whole bouquet of skewers all at once. By using the cooking utensils as a kind of blueprint, you can quickly carve up a watermelon so that you're left with a pile of skewered sweet fruit that is instantly servable.

