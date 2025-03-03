Why Hurricane Cocktails Are Significant During Mardi Gras Celebrations In New Orleans

A Hurricane is a party in a glass, a cocktail that is as much of a whirlwind as its namesake. The iconic New Orleans drink is an upbeat rum punch, a mixture of passion fruit, orange juice, and lime, with simple syrup, grenadine, and a heavy dose of both light and dark rum. Served over ice in a curved glass called a Hurricane-style glass, the Hurricane has been a famous French Quarter cocktail since the 1940's. It's woven into New Orleans culture, a symbol of freedom and fun in the Southern city. Just like classic Sazerac cocktails, trays of sugar-drenched beignets, and a legendary haunted restaurants, Hurricanes are a fixture on Bourbon Street — particularly during Mardi Gras celebrations.

A Hurricane cocktail comes in a few different forms in New Orleans, depending on the bartender making the drinks. There are multiple variations on the cocktail. Some bartenders add pineapple juice, lime juice, coconut rum, and blue curaçao, while others strip the drink down to its original recipe of just rum, passion fruit syrup, and lemon juice. The endless riffs on the cocktail are as symbolic of NOLA's creative culture as lively second lines, fruit-flavored snowballs, and the jazz scene . Mardi Gras just wouldn't be Mardi Gras without any of them.