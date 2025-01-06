The Frozen Trick For Refreshingly Hassle-Free Lemon Water
It is often said that thirst is a sign of dehydration. Biologically unfair as it seems — that you're signaled to fix a problem only once it's well underway — it's still theoretically easily remedied. However, plenty of people complain about the basic human responsibility of having to sip some water now and then. But, whether you're battling winter dryness, summer heat, or just trying to stave off a hangover with more than just coffee, a little reserved space in your freezer can make this honestly tremendously easy task a little more attractive. (And one way or another, you simply have to stay hydrated, even if you're drinking something besides water.)
Freezing lemon in different forms to put in water is the low-lift effort that might just get you guzzling the good stuff. Flavored water is a whole industry unto itself, not only in terms of tons of off-the-shelf options asserting dubious health benefits, but via all manner of powders, concentrates, and tablets. Those can be okay on the go for the truly H2O-averse, but freezing lemons in various ways — as wedges, garnishes, and juiced into cubes — is an even easier method to apply at home. Plus, with this flavoring trick, you know exactly what's in your citrus-infused water.
Lemon water three ways: A trio of of citrus tips
The first way to freeze lemons for water is the most labor-intensive option, and even still, it's super simple. Scrub a few under the tap, dry, and slice into wedges. Arrange the pieces on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and freeze until solid before transferring to an airtight container. (Skip the pre-freeze and the wedges will stick together.) Use the frozen chunks in lieu of ice cubes. You can also thaw them and use a spritz for cooking in a pinch.
The next method imparts less flavor but makes a plain old glass of tap more aesthetically appealing with a zesty whisper. It also does double produce duty. Whenever you need to juice a whole lemon for a recipe, first peel it into curly twists. Freeze these ribbons and top off a glass with them as desired. And finally, you can simply take the fruit and portion its juice into ice cube trays for the punchiest water upgrade. You needn't even press it yourself; store-bought options like Santa Cruz 100% Organic Pure Lemon Juice are as convincing as freshly squeezed. And if lemon water isn't your brand of flavored beverage, you can achieve a similar effect with frozen watermelon, pineapple, berries, and plenty of other fruits.