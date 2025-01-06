The Frozen Trick For Refreshingly Hassle-Free Lemon Water

It is often said that thirst is a sign of dehydration. Biologically unfair as it seems — that you're signaled to fix a problem only once it's well underway — it's still theoretically easily remedied. However, plenty of people complain about the basic human responsibility of having to sip some water now and then. But, whether you're battling winter dryness, summer heat, or just trying to stave off a hangover with more than just coffee, a little reserved space in your freezer can make this honestly tremendously easy task a little more attractive. (And one way or another, you simply have to stay hydrated, even if you're drinking something besides water.)

Freezing lemon in different forms to put in water is the low-lift effort that might just get you guzzling the good stuff. Flavored water is a whole industry unto itself, not only in terms of tons of off-the-shelf options asserting dubious health benefits, but via all manner of powders, concentrates, and tablets. Those can be okay on the go for the truly H2O-averse, but freezing lemons in various ways — as wedges, garnishes, and juiced into cubes — is an even easier method to apply at home. Plus, with this flavoring trick, you know exactly what's in your citrus-infused water.