Why It's Worth Peeking In A Restaurant's Bathroom Before Dining

Before deciding on what new restaurant to visit, you can always look online for reviews or canvass a circle of friends to ensure it's worth a trip. Still, everyone has different opinions, and oftentimes you can't know what a restaurant is like until you walk inside its doors. One way to form a strong initial impression of a new establishment for yourself isn't just by tasting the food; it's by peeking into a restaurant's bathroom before you dine.

This suggestion might sound odd at first mention, but the state of a restaurant's bathroom can say a lot about the cleanliness of the establishment as a whole. "How's the bathroom?" is about as common of a question as "how's the food?", and there are even awards for quality bathrooms now too. A bathroom is an extension of the restaurant and should be well-maintained. If a customer-facing place like this looks like it hasn't been cleaned recently, you can be pretty sure hidden spaces like the kitchen have suffered the same neglectful fate.

Picture a bathroom that is dusty, riddled with stains, and generally in a state of disarray. Now imagine what the kitchen looks like. If there's no toilet paper or soap, it's not just you who doesn't have access to these things; it's likely that neither do the chefs. If a restaurant is willing to let the upkeep of the restrooms slide, what else are they willing to sacrifice? Whether you're dining at an upscale eatery or pizza shop, this red flag should send you running.