Wait, Does Jell-O Actually Have Pork In It?

Jell-O is a popular dessert known not only for its fun aesthetic but also for its sweet taste. This no-bake vintage dessert has been used in several recipes since its introduction thanks to one special ingredient. That ingredient is gelatin, a protein-based ingredient that can be made from pork.

This can be a shock for some when they first start their vegetarian or vegan diet. After all, fun-colored, shaped desserts don't exactly scream "meat-lover." Regardless, the famous dessert stems from boiling animal bones, which extracts the collagen from the bones. In turn, this will become a colorless, odorless, and flavorless substance that is called gelatin, which is essentially made of pure protein.

With that in mind, Jell-O brand gelatin uses the skin, hides, and bones from cows and pigs for collagen extraction. Between the animals, it's not specific which are used more, as this is only listed as "gelatin" on the ingredients packet. Anecdotally, pig skin is more often considered the commonly used source. Ultimately, those who don't include cow or pig in their diet should avoid Jell-O. However, there are substitutes available, so you can still enjoy a sweet treat.