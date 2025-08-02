Wait, Does Jell-O Actually Have Pork In It?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Jell-O is a popular dessert known not only for its fun aesthetic but also for its sweet taste. This no-bake vintage dessert has been used in several recipes since its introduction thanks to one special ingredient. That ingredient is gelatin, a protein-based ingredient that can be made from pork.
This can be a shock for some when they first start their vegetarian or vegan diet. After all, fun-colored, shaped desserts don't exactly scream "meat-lover." Regardless, the famous dessert stems from boiling animal bones, which extracts the collagen from the bones. In turn, this will become a colorless, odorless, and flavorless substance that is called gelatin, which is essentially made of pure protein.
With that in mind, Jell-O brand gelatin uses the skin, hides, and bones from cows and pigs for collagen extraction. Between the animals, it's not specific which are used more, as this is only listed as "gelatin" on the ingredients packet. Anecdotally, pig skin is more often considered the commonly used source. Ultimately, those who don't include cow or pig in their diet should avoid Jell-O. However, there are substitutes available, so you can still enjoy a sweet treat.
A common substitute to make a meatless Jell-O
In general, the only ingredients you need to make homemade Jell-O include gelatin and fruit juice — the problem being gelatin for those on a meatless diet. A common replacement for gelatin is an ingredient called agar. Bear in mind that simply replacing it for a one-to-one ratio will result in a very stiff Jell-O that might not even jiggle.
When making the substitution, it's important to note that you only need a very small amount of agar to stiff up your homemade Jell-O from a liquid to its soft solid state. Ultimately, you'll need about a third of the amount of agar per the recommended amount of gelatin. If you were to make homemade with 2 teaspoons of gelatin, you'd need to lessen that to ⅔ teaspoon of agar.
As you go about making your own vegan Jell-O, it's best to play around with this measurement, adding more or less. After some simple experimentation, you'll be able to find the perfect firmness that suits your preference. Alternatively, you can opt for plant-based jellies such as Simply Delish Plant-Based Natural Strawberry Jel Dessert if you're not up for experimenting. Either way, if you're making an old-school Jell-O and cheese combo mold for a 1970s throwback party or simply looking to make a quick dessert, Jell-O is a timeless staple in American cuisine.