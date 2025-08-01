Garlic's Flavor Tends To Get More Potent Over Time. Here's Why

Who, besides Dracula and his coffin-dwelling pals, doesn't like garlic? While there are some people who walk among us, impervious to the lure of that funky, savory allium, for many, garlic is the center to which many recipes hold. It is an aromatic powerhouse that ties a dish together and, depending on how you prepare it, can give your dish a punch of sharp savory flavor, or a mellow warmth. This being said, not every bulb carries the same taste. Many factors can impact your garlic's flavor, including, and perhaps especially, age. The older the garlic bulb, the more concentrated and bitter the taste of the garlic. But why is this?

As garlic ages, it loses water content. This lack of moisture causes the taste of your garlic to become more concentrated and biting. This less than pleasant taste can also be the result of the degradation of sulphur and certain oils within the garlic bulb. When garlic begins to break down in this way, it emits a garlicky smell that is much stronger than that of a fresh garlic bulb. While this concentrated taste and smell doesn't indicate that your garlic is unsafe to consume, it might not yield the best results while cooking, as it can also be quite bitter. And that definitely isn't something you want in your next batch of shrimp scampi, or slice of garlic bread. (As a note, you'll want to double-up on your garlic infusion methods for an ideal garlic bread for the tastiest results.)