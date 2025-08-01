For folks who take the responsibility of choosing the best watermelon seriously, chances are you're familiar with the recommendation to look for a "webbing" pattern on the fruit's surface. But what exactly causes these patterns to emerge, and why is it one of many factors you should know when choosing the tastiest watermelon? Webbing refers to coarse, sandy-brown patches found on the outer rind of a watermelon. They tend to be mistaken as a sign of rot or damage, and are passed on for a watermelon with a glossy, smooth surface. However, underlying the rough, web-like pattern is a fascinating botany that yields a succulent harvest that surpasses "unblemished" melons in the taste department.

Also known as sugar spots, a noticeable webbing pattern possibly indicates a sweeter watermelon. This is likely because webbing is perceived as a telltale sign of pollination by their pollinators, which include native bee species and honey bees. Watermelon flower pollination is crucial for successful fertilization, and the more pollination that occurs, the better the quality of the resulting fruit. When bees pollinate watermelon flowers, they scar the membranes that will eventually form the fruit. As more bees pollinate the flowers, more scarring occurs, resulting in an increased webbing pattern.

Watermelons are a prime example of how, when you learn to appreciate physical "imperfections," there's a world of beauty waiting to be discovered, sometimes in the form of a juicy, sweet fruit. However, relying on webbing alone isn't a foolproof method for choosing the sweetest watermelon, as other external factors like climate and stress may also cause webbing. That said, keeping a lookout for webbing patterns is still a useful guide for your next grocery store or farmers market trip.