How To Thin Candy Melts, And Common Mistakes To Avoid

Candy melts are a great introduction to candy-making for novices. Candy melts are used for countless sweet projects, from making candy shapes to coating all kinds of delicious treats. While they are more approachable than standard chocolate and tend to be a little easier to work with, they can still take some getting used to. And sometimes the candy needs a bit of help reaching the consistency it needs to be.

Advertisement

Candy-making, in general, can be nerve-wracking. It is notoriously difficult and, in some cases, can even be dangerous. The good news is that candy melts are generally more accessible and safer than sugar work. The temperature is lower, and there is more margin for error, which makes this a great introductory project for someone. That said, there are still some important dos and don'ts for candy melts. We will walk you through the basic process of preparing your candy melts and show you how to thin them without causing a mess and ruining your hard work.