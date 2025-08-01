The Cookware Andrew Zimmern Absolutely Refuses To Use

We all have a go-to pan that we prefer in the kitchen. Whether you're a professional chef or you're always working to create inventive recipes for your family, most of us who spend any time cooking have a soft spot for certain cookware, utensils, and appliances. Four-time James Beard Award winner and TV personality Andrew Zimmern, however, takes it a step further — there's a whole category of cookware that he prefers to keep out of his pot and pan arsenal.

In an Ask Me Anything video on Zimmern's YouTube channel, an anonymous fan asked the chef if there were types of cookware and appliances that he has stopped using, and Zimmern responded by talking about his disdain for plastic and nonstick kitchen materials and cookware. He bluntly stated that he does not use plastic utensils or cutting boards, and that he doesn't use nonstick cookware.

"I've sort of been on a campaign with all my friends. I open up their drawers where their pans are," Zimmern explained. He looks for decades-old nonstick pans and encourages his friends to upgrade — or simply get rid of pre-prepared nonstick options. In a non-sponsored Facebook post, Zimmern mentioned that he loves Yeti cast iron pans for eggs and more. The chef also has his own cookware line that prioritizes the best of the best cookware from around the world — adapted to meet the needs of American cooks.