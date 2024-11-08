Andrew Zimmern's Unusual Kitchen Tool Tip For Better Frying

Andrew Zimmern is a prominent member of the culinary community with multiple James Beard and Emmy Awards for his documentation of food and the people who make it. The chef is well known for his extensive television appearances, but also has a passion for philanthropy and the connection between social justice and food politics. Someone with this vibrant of a career in food must know a thing or two about cooking, which explains why he recently shared a simple but clever technique for frying food.

At the 2024 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado, Zimmern explained that by preheating your frying utensils, you can avoid getting food stuck to them. Holding the metal tools in hot oil for a few seconds will do just the trick. Closing the dialogue, he also suggested buying an inexpensive cooling rack, like Hiware's two-pack of wire racks, which allows the food to breathe and shed some grease before reaching your plate. Besides improving tasty fried fare, a cooling rack is also the secret to better roasted vegetables.

Preheating tools doesn't seem like much of a stretch when you consider that preheating frying pans before adding oil is an essential step for frying food. This is because we want heat from the pan to transfer to the food without the fats sticking to the bottom. Nothing would be sadder in the kitchen than flipping your fried chicken — only to discover the entire crispy crust is stuck to the pan or utensil and not the protein. Clearly, Andrew Zimmern was thinking ahead and thankfully passed the wisdom on to us.