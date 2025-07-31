Never Waste Flour Again With One Genius Storage Trick

We've all been there. You reach for a bag of flour to sprinkle on your counter or baking pan, and suddenly, there's white powder everywhere. It goes up in the air, spills on the floor, and makes a huge mess. This may seem like a small problem, but it gets annoying if you bake a lot. Luckily, there's a simple solution, and it might already be in your kitchen: an empty seasoning shaker.

While salt and pepper shakers aren't the same, either works in this case. Instead of scooping flour from the bag or trying to shake it out with a spoon, pour a few tablespoons into your clean, dry shaker instead. This gives you way more control over how much flour you use. It's less messy, and is especially helpful when you're working with sticky dough. Since you're only shaking out a little at a time, you also end up using less flour overall.

This is an effective way to avoid using too much flour, which is one of the many mistakes beginner bakers make. This trick can help your recipe turn out better too. When you use too much flour on your surface, your dough can soak it up and become too dry. A shaker helps you use just enough, so your dough stays soft but still easy to handle.